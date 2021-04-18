Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,861,335 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

