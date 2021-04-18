ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $351.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,048.18 and $351.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

