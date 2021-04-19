$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million.
KMDA stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
