$0.05 EPS Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $2,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kamada by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

KMDA stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Kamada has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $274.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

