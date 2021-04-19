-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. 2,650,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

