$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. 10,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.