$0.29 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.98 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

