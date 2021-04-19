$0.55 EPS Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

