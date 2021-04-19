$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $29.71. 78,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

