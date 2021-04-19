-$0.71 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.98). Teekay Tankers posted earnings of $3.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

TNK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $447.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.