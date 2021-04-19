$0.88 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.96. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. 34,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,022. II-VI has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

