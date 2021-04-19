$0.98 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 193.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

