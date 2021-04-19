0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $1.86 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $89.84 million and $1.58 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.