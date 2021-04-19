$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTH shares. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,546. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

