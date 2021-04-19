$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $59.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

