$1.52 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 548,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,091. FMC has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

