$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

