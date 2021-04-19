$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 98,518 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC remained flat at $$97.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

