100,000 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $121,130.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

