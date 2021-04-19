100,000 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.