111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

YI stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Get 111 alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 111 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 111 by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 111 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in 111 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 111 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.