12,315 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth $39,427,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,921 shares of company stock valued at $809,948 over the last three months.

HYMC stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

