$134.67 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $134.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.20 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $134.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $568.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.