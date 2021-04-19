140,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $133.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

