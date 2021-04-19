1,500 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.96. 37,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,675. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

