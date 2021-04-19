$160.96 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $160.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.90 million. Employers posted sales of $188.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $645.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.30 million to $673.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $669.02 million, with estimates ranging from $635.90 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

