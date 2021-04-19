1,825 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

DVN opened at $21.88 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

