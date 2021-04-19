$184.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $184.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.18 million and the lowest is $182.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $724.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.