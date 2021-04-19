1inch (1INCH) One Day Volume Tops $314.78 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00009384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $831.19 million and $314.78 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

1inch Profile

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

