$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE FE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

