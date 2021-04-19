2,031 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

