20,873 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. 357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,792. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.