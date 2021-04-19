20,935 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

