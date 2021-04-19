$218.34 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $218.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.95 million and the lowest is $208.49 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $226.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $938.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $984.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

HCC stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

