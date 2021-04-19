$226.30 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $226.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.60 million and the lowest is $224.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $240.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $966.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.30 million to $970.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.