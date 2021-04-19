2,939 Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POTX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

