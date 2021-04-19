$295.52 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $295.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.66 million to $306.70 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

