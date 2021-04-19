$3.35 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report sales of $3.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

LXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.