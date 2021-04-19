320,865 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,933,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Novanta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Novanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $135.67 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

