3,480 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,987,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.10. 214,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,257. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $75.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

