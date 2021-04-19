363 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.70. 180,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

