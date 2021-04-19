$39.55 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $39.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $40.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.