4,350 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $103.17. 49,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $103.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.