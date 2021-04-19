448,184 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of SYNNEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SYNNEX by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

NYSE:SNX opened at $123.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $124.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,274. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

