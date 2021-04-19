4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $1.01 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

