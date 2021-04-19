$5.02 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $5.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. SRAX reported sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,334.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $25.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.24 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

Several analysts have commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,297. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

