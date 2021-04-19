5,000 Shares in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Acquired by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of IBHB opened at $24.25 on Monday. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

