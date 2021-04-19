$531.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report $531.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.50 million. Gray Television posted sales of $534.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 567,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.