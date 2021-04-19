$59.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $59.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $52.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $246.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $279.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

