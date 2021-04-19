$6.89 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post $6.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $8.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $54.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

ZYME opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

