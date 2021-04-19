$82.56 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce sales of $82.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $333.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.